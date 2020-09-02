Major League Baseball Investigators Find That 29 of the 30 Teams Have Cheated at Least Once This Season

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 2 September 2020

image for Major League Baseball Investigators Find That 29 of the 30 Teams Have Cheated at Least Once This Season
This is the baseball that Detroit Tigers pitcher Orozco Garfunkel was caught illegally rubbing guacamole dip on.

LONG ISLAND, New York – (Sports Satire) – Back in April, Major League Baseball hired an investigating firm from Manhattan to conduct a secret investigation into all 30 MLB teams.

CBS Sports is reporting that the firm, Kellogg, Fribble, & Quay, discovered that, of the 30 MLB teams, 29 were found to have been involved in some form of cheating.

KF&Q noted that the Boston Red Sox cheated by using an off-brand of sunflower seeds in the dugout.

El Sol Sunflower Seeds were banned two years ago, due to having traces of a performance-enhancing drug.

They also noted that the Arizona Diamondbacks were found to be using a high grade of energy-boosting powder for their pitchers resin bags.

The "Ds" were also found to be using a chewing gum imported from Chile, which is on the U.S. Department of Imports' prohibited list, due to its high content of Estrogen, the female hormone.

And the Toronto Blue Jays were caught using a low-grade of moose meat in their post-game team dinners. The meat has been banned, since it has been known to cause male and female uvulas to suddenly fall off.

Meanwhile, MLB learned that only one team did not have any instances of cheating whatsoever; that team is the 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Arizona DiamondbacksBaseballMajor League BaseballRed Sox

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more