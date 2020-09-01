The Chicago Cubs Are Changing The Colors of Their Uniforms From Red, White, and Blue to Black and White in Honor of Black Lives Matter.

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

image for The Chicago Cubs Are Changing The Colors of Their Uniforms From Red, White, and Blue to Black and White in Honor of Black Lives Matter.
Wrigley Field installed stadium lights in 1988, and restrooms in 1953.

CHICAGO – (Sports Satire) - The Chicago Cubs organization has always had a pulse on the city located on Lake Michigan.

ESPN-5 talked to Cubs manager David Ross at a local Red Lobster, and discussed his latest idea regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ross has been responsible for several player/fan promotions, including the “Guess The Final Score and Get Free Domino’s Pizza for a Month”, and last year’s “Catch a Home Run Ball in the 13th Inning and Win A Dinner Date with Ian Happ and his Girlfriend”.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up told ESPN-5 that he thought up the idea of changing the Cubs uniform colors from red, white, and blue to black and white, to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ross ran it through the powers that be, and they loved the idea. In fact, D.R. said that the next day there was a brand new black and white 2020 Lexus convertible sitting in his drive-way, courtesy of the Chicago Cubs organization.

The old red, white, and blue uniforms will be raffled off on the Raffles ‘R’ Us website, and all proceeds will go to the unemployed food, soda, and beer vendors of Wrigley Field.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

