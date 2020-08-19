The Atlanta Braves Promise Their Fans That They Plan To Drop The Racist Team Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

image for The Atlanta Braves Promise Their Fans That They Plan To Drop The Racist Team Name
MLB umpire Ezra "Hobby Horse" Lee, who is half Iroquois, is glad Atlanta is dropping the Braves name.

ATLANTA – (Sports Satire) - ESPN-4 is reporting that Liberty Media Corporation, which owns the Atlanta Braves, wants their fans to please be patient because they are in the process of changing the team name.

A spokesperson for the Braves organization, Lulu "Cutesy" Molinari, said that the team lawyers are presently scouring through the Library of Congress in order to eliminate the names that are already taken.

The Braves rep stated that a group of top executives along with the sexy trophy wife of team vice-president Donavan P. Hipheimer will be picking from a final list of name suggestions that includes Jellyfish, Emus, Lobsters, Chinchillas, and Wombats.

Hipheimer’s girlfriend, Muffin, stated she likes the name Wombats, because of the baseball connotation.

Meanwhile, the president of the Atlanta Braves Fan Club, Ronda Jo Warbler, told Fox Sports News that she is upset because they rejected her suggestion, which was the Chimpanzees.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Atlanta BravesBaseballfan clubMajor League Baseball

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more