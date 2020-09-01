Traces of the Coronavirus Are Found at AT&T Stadium, Home of the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) - Health inspectors with the Lone Star State Health Institute have reported that they found some traces of the Coronavirus in the kitchen of The Troy Aikman Barbecue Bar & Grill, located inside AT&T Stadium.

Inspectors said that the amount count is not much, and it could all easily fit in a 16-ounce beer cup, but the little Covidie germs can travel at about 92 mph for a distance of up to three football field lengths.

Team owner Jerry Jones has assured the fans, players, cheerleaders, and the vendors not to worry, as he has hired a Lysol Spraying Firm from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to spray the entire stadium and the parking lot a total of three times.

Jones commented that he will be waving the $97 parking fee as a gesture of goodwill, in hopes that the devoted, dedicated Cowboys fans return in full.

The Turnstile Review Magazine is reporting that Jerry Jones is also considering possibly waving the 75 cent restroom use fee.