A Noted Meteorologist Says The California Wildfires are Being Fanned by the Coronavirus

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 31 August 2020

image for A Noted Meteorologist Says The California Wildfires are Being Fanned by the Coronavirus
A team of firefighters from the Polynesian Island of Macadamia fighting a fire in Northern California.

AVOCADO HEIGHTS, California – (Satire News) - One of the nation’s leading meteorologists has just announced that 89% of California’s wildfires are being fanned by the Coronavirus.

Dr. Irving Ortega stated that, after a 16-week extensive study, he and his team, known as the Coronapalooza Busters, have determined that there is a bacterial microbe component found in C-19 cells that, when heated up, tend to expand to 9.3 times their normal size.

Dr. Ortega said that's equivalent to pouring gasoline, kerosene, alcohol, propane, and Johnny Walker Red on the flames.

The doctor was asked what could be done in order to prevent the wildfires from spreading more.

He took off his Houston Astros cap and replied that, if he knew the answer to that question, he would be richer than LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Jose Altuve combined.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CoronavirusJohnny Walker Red

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more