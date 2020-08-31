Coronavirus Could Be With Us Forever, Says Former Basil Brush Companion Roy North

The Coronavirus, Covid-19, which surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year, is proving to be a formidable foe, may prove to be unvanquishable, and might be with us, amongst the human population forever. Boom! Boom!

So says the actor Roy North who, for four years between 1973 and 1976 - series 8, 9, 10 and 11 - was the human stooge of children's TV favourite fox, Basil Brush.

Now 79, Mr. Roy spends his time watching old video recordings of his performances, trying to perfect his act.

He also reads old Hull City matchday programmes from the 1960s, 70s and 80s, and visualises great goals that he remembers being scored as he watched from Bunkers Hill, Boothferry Park.

He said:

"I also drink a lot of tea, these days. Boom! Boom!"

Mr. Roy has been monitoring the Coronavirus situation with a keen eye, and is concerned that, despite the best efforts of scientists to come up with a vaccine, and those of the medical profession to care for those with the virus, we may never rid ourselves of its presence.

He said, dejectedly:

"I remember Ken Wagstaff and Chris Chilton! What a strike partnership they were! The best in the land, they were! Once they were split up by Chilton's move to Coventry, City were never the same. Boom! Boom!"

And he added:

"I reckon that virus will be with us forever, and end up being the death of us all. Ha ha ha! Boom! Boom!"