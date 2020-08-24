Man gives himself throat examination

A man who has had an annoying sore throat and a nasty cough for longer than he would like, has taken matters into his own hands, and given himself a throat examination with the use of his mobile phone.

Craig Smith, from Bracknell in Essex, first started to get a tickly throat about two weeks ago, but just laughed it off.

Then, he developed a cough, accompanied by a runny nose, sneezing fits, a feverish high temperature, profuse sweating under his arms, and terrible wind.

His throat bothered him worse when he laid down to go to sleep, and the almost-incessant coughing kept him awake for long spells, making him tired and irritable at work.

When friends told him to see a doctor, however, he ignored them, believing he knew better than they.

Instead, he gave himself a thorough self-examination today, and realised, for the first time in his life, that he looked a bit like Ryan Giggs.

Smith has probably got the Coronavirus.