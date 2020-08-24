Man gives himself throat examination

Funny story written by Mister Meaner

Monday, 24 August 2020

image for Man gives himself throat examination
Say "aaaaaaahhh"

A man who has had an annoying sore throat and a nasty cough for longer than he would like, has taken matters into his own hands, and given himself a throat examination with the use of his mobile phone.

Craig Smith, from Bracknell in Essex, first started to get a tickly throat about two weeks ago, but just laughed it off.

Then, he developed a cough, accompanied by a runny nose, sneezing fits, a feverish high temperature, profuse sweating under his arms, and terrible wind.

His throat bothered him worse when he laid down to go to sleep, and the almost-incessant coughing kept him awake for long spells, making him tired and irritable at work.

When friends told him to see a doctor, however, he ignored them, believing he knew better than they.

Instead, he gave himself a thorough self-examination today, and realised, for the first time in his life, that he looked a bit like Ryan Giggs.

Smith has probably got the Coronavirus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Coronavirus

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more