Los Angeles Clippers Guard Lou Williams is Now The Most Hated Player in the Entire NBA

ORLANDO, Florida - (Sports Satire) - L.A. Clippers guard Lou Williams was excused to go outside the bubble, to pick up ten boxes of fully-loaded pizzas for the team.

But, on the way to the restaurant, he decided to stop off at one of Orlando’s most notorious night clubs, The I Wish I Was in Dixie Lounge.

A reporter who saw Williams in the club, said that he put away about seven beers, and even slow danced with two of the sexy pole dancers, Milly and Jilly.

And that thoughtless incident has just made him the most hated player in the entire NBA.

When he got back to the bubble, the coach, 41 of the players, the team bus driver, and even two of the cheerleaders were all waiting for him.

A witness said that, if it had not been for forward Kawhi Leonard and center Mfiondu Kabengele, who intervened in Williams behalf, he would have been turned into an NBA pinata.

Word coming out of the Clippers clubhouse is that, out of Lou’s 16 teammates, 11 actually want him to be arrested, including one who says he wants him shot in the foot a little bit.