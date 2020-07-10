SAO PAULO, Brazil – One of the greatest soccer players to ever kick a soccer ball, has just become the president of one of Brazil’s most prestigious soccer teams.

The owner of the Sao Paulo Red Grasshoppers, Senor Ricardo de Ricardo, is thrilled to announce that the legendary Pele has been named to be his team’s president.

De Ricardo, one of Brazil’s wealthiest businessmen, also owns the biggest Brazil nut factory in the world, a chain of Senora Cora Mora Butt Reducing Spas, and a Brazilian food eatery franchise of over 70, Goooooooal Restaurants.

Pele stated that he is truly grateful to Mr. De Ricardo, because he once gave his wife a gold-plated toilet for her birthday.

The hall of famer said that he idolizes the De Ricardo's so much that he even named his two pit bull dogs after the couple “Rich” and “Mrs. Rich.”