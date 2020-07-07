Former Manchester United Superstar David Beckham is Set to Manage a U.S. Collegiate Soccer Team

CARPINTERIA, California – Soccer great, David Beckham, has just stated that he cannot get soccer out of his blood.

Beckham played for the L.A. Galaxy between 2007 and 2012. The retired superstar was recently approached by the athletic director for Left Coast College, and offered the manager’s position with the Left Coast Chupacabras.

The team had a dismal season last year, finishing in the Palm State Soccer League with a horrendous record of 0-15.

The Chupacabras forfeited the last 4 games due to the infamous Jock Strap Scandal.

The LCC fans are thrilled to have such a talented, good-looking, and extremely rich athlete taking over the team’s reins.

Beckham has promised that he will improve the team’s record to 13-2, or he will not take the $3.8 million salary that his contract calls for.

He also commented that he will make sure that the hot dogs sold in the concession stand are of a highly professional quality, and not like the Willie’s Wiener Dogs that the college presently sells in the stadium.

The former English footballer and his stunning wife, Victoria, have both signed to do a commercial for the Perfectly Round Soccer Ball Company based in Tijuana, Mexico.