Spain’s Leading Matador Will Be Playing Professional Soccer in The USA

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 22 June 2020

Gazpacho says he is looking forward to meeting Kim Kardashian, Stephen Colbert, and Nancy Pelosi.

NEW YORK CITY – Zorro La Bamba, with Sports Bet Gazette, is reporting that Spain’s leading bullfighter, Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, has just signed a contract to play for the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

The famed Spaniard told La Bamba, that, since Spain cancelled the bullfighting season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he has just been sitting around his Barcelona mansion, Casa De Los Toros watching reruns of the old Clint Eastwood TV western "Rawhide".

He stated that he's been eating a lot of Paella Valenciana Tacos, drinking lots of Don Quixote Windmill Tequila, and cavorting with his beautifully sexy wife, Esmeralda (38-24-36), who was a former Miss Madrid.

Gazpacho remarked that, as a young boy growing up in Barcelona, his first sports love was, oddly enough, sumo wrestling.

"Gazzy" said that he got up on the scale the other day and was shocked to find that he had gained 3 pounds since his last bullfight.

He commented that he tried to get into his "Suit of Lights" and it was so tight that his voice went up an octave.

He told Zorro La Bamba that once he gets settled in, he really wants to visit the world-famous La Brea Tar Pits located in California.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

