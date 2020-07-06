The New York Yankees and The Los Angeles Dodgers are Picked To Go To This Year’s World Series

LAS VEGAS – The brain trust in Las Vegas has just stated that the odds-on-favorites to make it to this year’s World Series are the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Yankees chances greatly increased when they picked up super pitcher, Gerrit Cole, from the Houston Astros, or as they are known in L.A., the Houston Asterisks.

Yankees manager, Aaron Boone,, commented that, not only is Cole the best pitcher in baseball, but he is also an excellent fajita griller, and he knows all the words to every Rolling Stones song.

The Yanks also have one of the best bullpens in baseball. The pitchers are so relaxed, that they actually barbecue during the game.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still reeling from the Houston Astros cheating them out of the World Series Championship.

Due to so much fan animosity, Major League Baseball has agreed to assign a personal bodyguard to each Astros player.

One Dodger player pointed out that his wife would like for him to get over the anger, the stress, and the bitterness, so that they can try and have another baby.

In a Related Story – President Trump was asked which two teams he thought would make it to the 2020 World Series. He paused for a moment and replied, “Oh, that’s an easy one. The Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.” [CUE THE THEME TO THE TWILIGHT ZONE].