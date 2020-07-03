The Houston Astros Vote To Wear a Message Statement on The Back of Their Baseball Shirts

HOUSTON – The Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that the Houston Astros are desperately trying to curtail the criticism they are still receiving due to the so-called “Sign-Stealing Scandal”.

Astros manager, Dusty Baker, said that they had a team meeting, and voted 37 to 3, to have a social statement in the form of an apology, added to the back of their uniforms.

All of the Astros players will have the words “I’m sorry” put on their shirts in place of their names.

Short stop, Carlos Correa, said that it's a great idea, because he really doesn't want anyone to know who he is.

Baker said that he has talked to several of the players, and they say that a few fake fans made a mountain out of a little old sign-stealing prank.

He noted that the extremely popular player, Jose Altuve, said that he was so embarrassed, that he went into self-isolation and sheltering-in-place before those two things were even invented.

Everyone knows that Jose loves popcorn, but he hasn’t been able to eat any since the ‘incident’.

He says that it brings back awful memories of him having to wear that ugly thick cheating wire that gave him a second-degree rash all over his body, including his pubic region.

In a Related Story - President Trump has said that he is going to be pardoning the entire Astros team. POTUS said that he likes sports players who cheat, because it makes the games less boring.