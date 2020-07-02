The PGA Masters Golf Tournament Will Be Removing the Name "Masters"

AUGUSTA, Georgia - After receiving lots and lots of complaints from fair-minded citizens, the Black Lives Matter group, and Oprah Winfrey, the PGA Masters Tournament Association will be changing its name.

A spokeswoman stated that they will be dropping the word Masters, and will now be know as the PGA Good Old Boys Golf Tournament.

During the Civil War, the name Master referred to the white man who owned the plantation, and who used to beat the slaves if they did not pick the cotton fast enough.

The PGA Good Old Boys Golf Tournament has apologized to all of the descendants of slaves who used to work on the plantations for free.

They stated that, as a gesture of goodwill, they will be donating $1.6 million to the Black Lives Matter organization, $75,000 to the NAACP, and $28,000 to the black homeless people of Atlanta, Georgia.

The Atlanta Caterwauler-Mirror newspaper revealed that, ironically, the land where the PGA tournament is held was once the Old Franklin Beauregard III Cotton Plantation, which used to provide cotton for 17 states and 6 countries.

It is alleged to have been the place where noted Dixieland song writer, Amos "The Banjo" Simonfield, wrote the now-famous song, “I Been Workin’ All Day Pickin’ This Damn Cotton Pickin’ Cotton And Now I’m Ready For a Tall 4-Ounce Glass of Water”.