A Golfer Shoots 3 Holes-in-One in One Round

KILLARNEY, Ireland - A 69-year-old retired fishing net salesman, named McVey McSweeney, who said he hadn’t played golf in 13 years, accomplished an astonishing feat.

“Old Mackie”, as the lads at the Draggin’ Dragon Pub call him, was playing at the Mrs. Coner McGregor National Golf Course.

McSweeney said that he felt that it was going to be his lucky day because, the night before, he and the missus had engaged in some long overdue horizontal 2-person quadrille.

He remarked that when he made the first hole-in-one at the very first hole, he got so excited, that he almost choked on the ham and artichoke sandwich he had in his mouth.

With the second hole-in-one, at the seventh, he almost fainted, but he did not want to spill his beer.

And when he made the third hole-in-one, at the thirteenth, he commented, a bit on the embarrassed side, that he had semi-wet his Mr. Dublin brand trousers.

The director of the golf course, Mulligar McShamrock, III, awarded McSweeney a year’s supply of Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale, which “Old Mackie” said he’d probably finish in about seven weeks.