The Country Band Lady Antebellum Drops Its Racist Name

NASHVILLE – The popular country music band, Lady Antebellum, has decided that it was high time that they got with the politically correct program, and they are officially now known as Lady A.

The original name of the band came from the style of the plantation home that was popular during the Civil War, when plantation owners had slaves who worked 24/7, and got paid three cotton balls and a stick of gum a day.

Officials with the Black Lives Matter organization stated that they’re now as happy as a bunny rabbit with 19 carrots.

They pointed out that it clearly shows that not all white folks are alleged bigots like Tucker "Duh-Duh Face" Carlson and Laura "The Palomino" Ingraham.

A spokesperson for the band has said that the three members have said that they will be donating 500 concert tickets to be given free to members of The Black Lives Matter organization.

They do add that, in order to get one of these tickets, you will have to prove that you are 100% black.

