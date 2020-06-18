Electric Eels 'Agitated' Left Man Agitated

A man has recounted how, whilst listening to music from his computer library, yesterday afternoon, he encountered the 1975-written Electric Eels track 'Agitated', and became extremely agitated.

The incident happened as veteran music enthusiast, Moys Kenwood, wiled away some time during the ongoing lockdown. Having been laid off from work since 16 March, the Englishman was already in a state of mild irritation, and the rather warm weather had only enhanced this.

His wife and children had gone to the market to buy something to eat, but had been longer than he had expected, and his famished stomach grumbling at the delay was a warning of his growing annoyance.

Suddenly, his telephone rang, and, thinking this was news from his wife, he raced to answer it.

It was a wrong number. Now, he was getting hot under the collar.

Into the midst of this simmering atmosphere came the Electric Eels, jerking this way and that, a frantic wall of noise, frenzied barked vocals, and juddering, angular guitar chords sounding like they'd been strummed on barbed wire.

"I'm so agitated

I'm so agitated

I'm so agitated

'Cos I'm so agitated!"

The scratchy production didn't help. Kenwood became extremely 'prickly', anxious, and 'on edge'. His wife, when she eventually arrived home, described his agitation as "severe", and his mental state as "dodgy".

Later, when his pulse had returned to something resembling 'normal', he said:

"It's a great track. It does exactly what it says on the tin."