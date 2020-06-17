Turd Hockey Returns

Written by whatinthe world

Wednesday, 17 June 2020

image for Turd Hockey Returns
Even a certain President enjoys turd hockey

With the Covid-19 crisis easing, sporting organisations are dusting off their clipboards and reacquainting with their whistles. Players of the game Turd Hockey are no exception.

The game, played by about 7 people worldwide, has reached a new high with coloured shin pads being introduced for "goalies", and goat turds being used instead of the smellier horse manure. The President of the International Turd Hockey Association has declared that, next Saturday, will be the time to reinstate competition, if Darren from next door is over his lumbago.

Once it begins, interest will be quadrupled, as devotees (all four of them) bring their eskies and hard drugs to enjoy the game.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

