President Trump Shocks the Sports World By Saying That He Thinks Colin Kaepernick Deserves a Second Chance

PITTSBURGH – The President flew into Pittsburgh to see a specialist about a bone spur that could be forming on his tiny, little right finger.

While he was there, he was asked by a reporter with the Pittsburgh Pronouncer-Telegram about the NFL season.

POTUS said that sports are a very important fabric of our American culture, unlike countries like Mookaslavia, Upper Titaluna, or West Cervixtonia who have no sports culture per se.

He was also asked about the kneeling situation, as it pertains to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

Trump thought for a moment, and said that he wants to apologize to Kaepernick, for being a hard-core ass wipe and calling him all kinds of racist, semi-racist, and even quasi-racist names.

He was asked if he would give Kaepernick a second chance. Trump immediately answered that he certainly would, and added that it’s fine with him if the black brutha wants to kneel before the game, during the game, or even after the game.

Trump then added that he is planning on inviting Kaepernick to visit the White House, and show him some really neat NFL football trading cards from the 1940s, that belonged to Eleanor Roosevelt.