NFL Hires Colin Kaepernick to Take Knee Against Owners Who Support Police Brutality

Written by Amiko Aventurista

Sunday, 7 June 2020

image for NFL Hires Colin Kaepernick to Take Knee Against Owners Who Support Police Brutality
The Knee of Justice

NFL President, Roger Goddell, and former football star quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, made worldwide news during a joint press conference. The men announced a new partnership to promote social fairness and end to police brutality. The partnership marks a major turnaround in the relationship between Kaepernick and the NFL.

According to the joint statement, the NFL has hired Kaepernick to punish any NFL team owner who ignores and/or promotes police brutality. Most analysts expected a reconciliation of the two sides after the brutal murder of George Floyd by police. What surprised most analysts is the enforcement provision of the NFL/Kaepernick partnership.

Kaepernick says, the partnership agreement authorizes him to "... take a knee with or ON any NFL owner found guilty of dismissing, ignoring, belittling, or scoffing at police abuse. Of course, I will use my best judgment. If an owner says something stupid out of ignorance, we can take a knee together. If an owner makes a racist statement, he gets my knee with a cushion on his butt for 2-3 minutes. However, for extreme cases, where the owner takes a racist action, then I'll have no choice--Operation Floyd 8:46."


The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

