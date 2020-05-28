Kim Kardashian Reveals Details About Her Private White House Visit with President Trump

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 28 May 2020

image for Kim Kardashian Reveals Details About Her Private White House Visit with President Trump
Kim Kardashian showing off her money maker.

HOLLYWOOD – Kim Kardashian recently told iRumors reporter Vodka Vermicelli, that she can no longer keep a secret regarding the man who lives at 1900 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Kardashian had gone to the White House to see about getting Kanye (West) a singing job at the RNC Presidential Convention.

Kim remarked that Trump called her, and instructed her to wear a pair of tight-fitting Daisy Duke short shorts.

She asked him why in the world she should dress so provocatively.

He replied simply because he is the ruler of the nation.

Kim said that when she showed up at the White House, VP Pence led her to an out-of-the-way room, where they keep the presidential linen, underwear, and toilet paper.

When POTUS walked in, he was wearing a pair of red MAGA shorts that looked like a friggin’ band of gypsies had moved out of his humongous orange ass.

Kardashian stated that he was shirtless, and looked like he could very easily have fit into 52-DD bra, with room left over for 5 or 6 Chicken McNuggets.

Kimmy, as Trumpy called her, then went into semi-shock as #45 suddenly started doing somersaults.

He actually came very close to almost hitting her elbow with his tongue.

Kim scampered off saying that she had a dental appointment.

Kim Kardashian, would later say that, when she left the White House, she drove directly to the nearest trauma center.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpKanye WestMike PencePOTUSWhite House




