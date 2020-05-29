Tom Brady Predicts The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win the Super Bowl

TAMPA BAY - Tom Brady spoke with Sports Bet Gazette writer Zorro La Bamba, and told him that he is flat out predicting, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win this year's Super Bowl.

He then added that he, Gisele, and all the little Brady kiddoes are lovin’ the heck out of Florida.

He said that they’ve had more fun in the sun, in just one month than they had in 20 years combined in Boston.

He commented that Gisele is thrilled beyond belief with their change of scenery.

Mrs. Brady told La Bamba, "I swear, I just got so sick and tired of freezing my butt off every damn winter."

Tom said that his favorite receiving target, Rob Gronkowski, comes over to their house almost every day, and he throws Gronk a total of 300 passes.

He revealed that some years ago, he told Robby to think of the ball as a glass of Seagrams 7.

Tom smiled, and remarked that Gronk hasn't dropped a pass since then.

Gisele said that she loves how Tom and Rob get along. It is almost as if they are married to each other, except that neither one is gay.

Brady’s ex-coach, Bill Belichick, was asked what he thought about Tom’s Super Bowl prediction.

Belichick smirked, and said, “Tommy’s probably right. I know that, if I was a betting man, I would definitely bet on the Buccaneers.”