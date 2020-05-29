The Houston Astros Have Been Invited by President Trump to a Good-Old-Fashioned White House Texas Barbecue

HOUSTON – The President took time off from his busy Coronavirus schedule to fly down to Texas to meet with his all-time favorite baseball team.

POTUS hosted the Houston Astros at the White House last year when they won the World Series.

He said he liked them so much that he wanted to personally invite the entire team (including the cheaters) for a good old-fashioned Lone Star state fandango-hoedown-campaign rally.

Trump has said on several occasions, that he may just end up buying the Astros when he leaves office in 2025.

When asked by a local Houston sports reporter why he likes the ‘stros so much, he smiled, and said “Because they are all damn good cheaters. And I love damn good cheaters.”

He continued, “Anyone can play by the rules, but to play by the rules, and then cheat, and to get away with it, now those are my types of players.”

The President later texted that he can hardly wait to take some batting practice, scratch his balls, eat a handful of Cracker Jacks, and play ball!