Man Considering Going To Live In Greece

A man who is no stranger to living in 'foreign parts' is mulling over his future this evening, after reading about just how easy it would be to relocate to the European paradise of Greece.

Once the world centre of art, culture, and philosophical thinking, Greece had a bit of a blip not so long back, when it was caught financially unaware, and almost became bankrupt.

It's back on its feet now, however, and when Moys Kenwood - a man who likes to think of himself as a writer on satirical news website, TheSpoof.com - read an advertisement encouraging Greek relocation, he raised a furtive eyebrow, and started to think.

He said:

"I saw the ad and thought: "Greece - why not?" I don't speak the lingo, but these days most folks speak English, especially with the tourism."

The only requirement, it seems, is that one has to invest €250,000. A Residency Permit can be obtained in 'just 10 days', and then Greece is your oyster.

And the opportunities the prospects raised were endless:

"I love beaches, and they've got the Costa del Sol and the Costa Brava! Then there's the food. I am a big spaghetti fan, and I also love paella! What's not to like?"

And, of course, there's the culture.

"I'd head straight for the Parthenon, the Coliseum, and the Brandenburg Gate. I've never really fanced the l'Arc de Triomphe, so that could wait. And, being an amateur metaphysicist, I am, of course, interested in Archimedes, Aristotle, and Ari Up. Plus, who can forget Plato and Socrates, the two star footballers?

Kenwood will consider his options over the coming weeks, and probably take no action whatsoever.