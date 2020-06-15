Social Distancing measures - Just somewhere between a Richard Osman and a Ronnie Corbett

In another case of vagueness for the UK government, and in using popular culture as a measuring stick, the good people of the United Kingdom have been told that social distancing is no longer a uniform two metres, but now can be anywhere between a Richard Osman and a Ronnie Corbett.

Government spokesman, Brick Flooring, said: 'In line with everything being nonsense, we have decided to add even more of it to your lives.'

Speaking earlier, a passerby walking into oncoming traffic to avoid us, said 'What another one? They have only just had another one. Well, that seems a bit pointless to me.'