Corona Beer May Be Changing Its Name

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – Cerveza Popocatpetl, the company that brews Corona Beer, has just announced that after getting thousands of letters, emails, texts, phone calls, and even three singing telegrams, they are seriously considering changing the name of their beer.

Corona spokesman Bobby Tampico, Jr., spoke with reporters and informed them that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, sales of their beer have fallen by 27 percent.

He said that the company even started printing on each bottle and can, that this beer is in no way, shape, form, or foam, associated with the dreaded Coronavirus.

He mentioned that the only place where sales of their beer have not gone down, is in the state of Wyoming.

When asked why, he said he had no idea, but guessed that perhaps it’s because Wyoming is so spacious, that its citizens can easily comply with the 6-foot distancing rule.

Tampico stated that, after going over a list of 411 perspective new names for Corona Beer, high-ranking company officials have decided that, if changed, the new name would become Pancho Villa Beer.

He added that the beer will still be known as Corona in Mexico, Central America, South America, and Wyoming.