The Houston Astros Suggest To MLB That The Entire Baseball Season Be Played In Mexico

HOUSTON – Houston Astros team spokespersons, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, met with representatives with Major League Baseball, and presented an idea for getting the 2020 baseball season under way.

Altuve said that, if something is not done and pretty soon, the fans are going to stay away from baseball games and turn to bowling, golfing, fishing, and cheating.

The feisty little second baseman commented that two of his neighbors told him that they are getting to the point where they would rather watch little league baseball players instead of the pros.

He then added, "of course, just as long as the kids don’t steal each other’s signs [cough-cough]."

Correa said he promises that the Astros ‘cheating days’ are over, just like Donald Trump's cheating days with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are over.

The Astros shortstop remarked that, everyday, he gets thousands of emails, instagrams, and texts from all over Mexico, saying things like, “Hey, bros, why dunt ju come on down tu our sexy contree, eats hot as hell but we got A/C.”

Major League Baseball knows that (financially) playing south of the border would literally be a gold mine.

And in the land of the ole toro, beisbol is as popular as guacamole dip, cerveza, maracas, and Donald Trump pinatas.