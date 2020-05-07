Premier League Remaining Fixtures May Be Played On FIFA19

The difficult decision about how the Premier League season should come to its conclusion was thrown into further disarray this afternoon, when it was claimed PL executives were giving serious consideration to a suggestion that the critical remaining fixtures should be played on FIFA19.

The idea would be that each team would nominate one of its players to 'hold the joystick', and to navigate his team through their remaining matches from his own living-room, or bedroom, if that's where his console is.

The online games could be viewed by all subscribers in a 'live' as-it-happens worldwide extravaganza that is bound to lack any kind of atmosphere, and will, no doubt, bore fans shitless.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City in second, and need only two victories to secure the title. Jürgen Klopp has no injury worries, and a full squad to choose from.

He said:

"It's not ideal, but it's a level playing field. The same for all teams."

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, agreed, saying:

Said Klopp:

"Andy Robertson would probably be our nominee, because he's a bit of a dab hand with his joystick."

The government is watching developments closely, with a view to using the same format for all future football matches.