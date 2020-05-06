Sweden to Be Extradited to United States for Violating American COVID-19 Guidelines

The United States is taking steps to extradite the country of Sweden, which declined to impose a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic and, instead, encouraged citizens to practice good judgment and limit contact with vulnerable populations, for trial in the U.S. on charges of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 by deviating from the COVID-19 guidelines endorsed by the American media. The most serious of the charges stated in the novel 17-count indictment against Sweden is treason.

“As a world citizen, Sweden owed a sacred duty to maintain the image of the United States as health-conscious, politically correct, and generally pretty smart,” said United States President Donald Trump. “Instead, when this pandemic came along, they didn't even pretend to blindly follow our lead. They flagrantly did their own thing. It was a slap in the face.”

While there is no evidence that Sweden sabotaged or even directly criticized the American lockdown approach, Trump noted that evidence of direct Swedish opposition was not required; the country’s implicit flouting of American supremacy was sufficient to establish “insubordination in the military” as described in the Espionage Act.

Unfortunately, complicating Sweden's extradition to the U.S. are the travel restrictions currently in place in the United States due to COVID-19. Due to the logistical difficulties posed by a physical trial, Trump stated that the federal government has begun plea bargain negotiations with the rogue nation.

“We’ll make a deal if we have to,” said Trump. “But only if they give us herd immunity from the coronavirus."