A Bar in Georgia Changes Its Name to the C-19 Good Old Boy Lounge

SAVANNAH, Georgia – The owner of one of the biggest bars in the city of Savannah has just changed its name.

Charlotte Silverwater, who is owner of The Dixie Belle Bar & Grill, informed the news media that she has decided to open her saloon doors, now that Georgia has told its citizens, "Hey, ya'll get your butts back to work."

Silverwater, who is 27, and recently divorced, said that, to show everyone that she is not at all afraid of the Coronavirus, she has changed the name of her bar to The C-19 Good Old Boy Lounge.

Lottie, pointed out that her scantily-clad bar waitresses have agreed to wear even shorter shorts.

She divulged that the shorts will be made out of a type of burlap material, that has been treated four times with Scotch-Guard, and sprayed with an anti-bacterial foaming agent know as Germs-Away.

Lottie, a former Miss Savannah, went on to say that dancing will be banned, unless the dancers agree to sign a waiver promising to dance at least six feet from their dance partner.

Miss Stillwater mentioned that lap dances will be strictly forbidden, unless they take place secretly in the liquor storage room in the back of the establishment.

Lottie pointed out that Happy Hour will now be called Happy Hours, and the time will be between noon and midnight.

Charlotte said that each patron will receive free chips, free guacamole dip, and free Spicy Siracha Burgers from the Jack-in-the-Box, located next door.