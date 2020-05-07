FA Cup fever continues despite pandemic

After a month of delay due to the coronavirus, the quarter finals of the FA Cup have been rescheduled. Teams were asked to carry out thorough coronavirus testing, and, if they pass, then the next round can be held in empty stadiums.

Leicester were drawn against Chelsea. Leicester's team found no cases of coronavirus, but Chelsea were let down by two positive results. That means Leicester progress to the next round with a 0-2 win. Head coach Lampard put the loss down to a sloppy defence. "They never wash their hands," he said.

Newcastle United were disqualified after their stadium was converted into a field hospital.

Meanwhile, Sheffield and Arsenal tied on a score draw of one case each. That means they will enter an extra round of testing in which backroom staff will also be checked, and some players will be randomly selected to step up and take a test again. The results of the coronavirus test penalty shootout will not be known until next week, where it will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Head of the FA, Geoff Ball, said, "This is the most exciting competition we've had in years."