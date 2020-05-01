Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire To Present Podcast From His Back Garden

The Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown may well have put paid to the football season, but Manchester United and England central defender, Harry Maguire, is doing his best to keep fans' spirits up by recording a weekly podcast from his very own back garden.

Maguire, 27, will present the show with his girlfriend, Fern Hawkins.

Each week, the couple will invite a guest to discuss the 'issues of the day'.

Amongst these will be football, Liverpool's 'lost title', kids these days, the price of a bag of chips, the way it 'used to be', and how you now can't leave your door unlocked like you could in the old days.

It's possible they might also mention the Coronavirus.

Maguire and Hawkins will sit on a sofa on their decking, whilst the guest will be positioned under a huge parasol at the other side of their spacious garden, near the shed.

The idea for the podcast was that of Harry's mum, who was sick of seeing her son moping around, twiddling his fingers, with nothing to do.

She said:

"It'll give the lad summat to do whilst he's not playing football."