The State of Georgia Has Become The Nation’s Coronavirus Guinea Pig

ATLANTA – The governor of Georgia has decided to toss the dice and put the health of every man, woman, and child in the “Peach State” in jeopardy.

Governor Brian Meinkemp, a staunch Republican, has said that the economy of Georgia is suffering, and he was elected to make sure that the entire country keeps buying Georgia’s main export, peaches.

The Miami Globe-Gazette newspaper is reporting that it appears that, with old man Brian, it is all about fruit. And he certainly has all of the earmarks for being the poster boy for ‘fruit.’

Bry-Bry, as his hairstylist, Mr. Boo-Boo calls him, told the state’s hair salons, beauty salons, and tattoo parlors, to get their asses back to work.

He says, that all Georgians need to get out and spread those friggin’ Coronavirus germs all over the place, while remembering that it is all for the sake of those juicy little hand-grenade peaches.

The governor has said that the peaches are extremely vital to the well-being of the nation’s bellies.

One hard-core GOP resident of “Hotlanta” said, “Let’s not kid ourselves, Bubba, the American people love apples, oranges, bananas, and watermelons a hell of a lot more than they love our Georgia peaches.”

IN CLOSING – A total of 39 states have already banned Georgia peaches from coming into their state.