Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Are Together Again

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – One of the NFL’s most successful all-time quarterback/receiver duos is being reunited.

Long-time New England Patriots teammates and best friends, Tom Brady and Ron Gronkowski, will once again get to thrill football fans with their highly-perfected pass tossing and pass catching works of art.

Rob said that he is thrilled to be able to get back together with his all-time #1 drinking buddy, and a man that he knows he can trust with his most intimate sexual experience details.

Gronk smiled that patented Rob Gronkowski grin, and said he can hardly wait to get with Tom and have them sit around drinking and bad-mouthing their old Patriots coach, the stone-faced, Bill Belichick.

Tom agreed with Rob, and added that, in his 20-year career with the Patriots, he only saw Coach Belichick smile three times. He laughed, and added that two of those times it was because of gas.

Tom’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, is especially excited that her husband’s BFF was traded by the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She divulged that Tom told her that he is so ecstatic about having Robbie join the Buccaneers, that he is going to give him $40,000 cash when he sees him.