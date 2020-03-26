The Tom & Gisele Brady Bunch Has Fallen Head-Over-Heels in Love With Florida

TAMPA BAY – Sporting Chance Magazine is reporting that the entire sports-loving Tom Brady family is totally thrilled about moving to Florida.

Gisele Bundchen-Brady said that after being in Florida for just a week and a half she has already gotten the best suntan that she has ever had. She happily showed it off to SCM writer Tango Brisket.

Husband Tom who was sitting next to his wife was wearing his brand new Buccaneers uniform complete with helmet and football cleats.

He reflected that after 20 years of putting up with snow, ice, slush, and Boston accents he now feels totally rejuvenated.

He admitted that he can hardly wait to start throwing touchdown passes and running up the score on some of their weaker opponents.

Number 12 exclaimed that the Tampa Bay temperature has been in the high 80s and low 90s.

He quipped that their kids have sweated more in just a week and a half than they have in their whole entire lives.

Mrs. Tom Brady ecstatically exclaimed that her entire family is now more than ever one big happy “Brady Bunch.”