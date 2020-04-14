NASCAR Driver Suspended For Using The “N” Word

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida - The National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing has suspended Kyle Larson.

The driver was engaged in a virtual racing game called “Left, Left, Left” when he blurted out the dreaded “N” word.

Larson told racing officials that he really meant to say “Can you hear me Bubba?” but it came out sounding like “Can you see me Bubba?”

When told that he also mentioned the “N” word he shook his head and said that he may have been thinking it, but he would never say it since after all he is part Japanese, part Chinese, part Kenyan, and part Macadamian.

Nevertheless, his three sponsors dropped him faster than Elizabeth Taylor dropped her seven husbands.

Spokespersons for McDonalds, Credit Two Bank, and Hercules Condoms immediately severed ties with Larson.

NASCAR sent out a statement saying that even though they really don't have that many African-American fans, they certainly don’t want to lose even one of the 83 or so that they do have.