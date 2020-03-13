McDonalds Announces That They Will Be Making Coronavirus Testing Kits Available

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 13 March 2020

image for McDonalds Announces That They Will Be Making Coronavirus Testing Kits Available
This McDonalds located in Calabasas, California sells more Happy Meals than any other McDonalds in the world.

CHICAGO – The McDonald’s Corporation has just announced that they will be partnering with the United States government in a Coronavirus program.

The company widely known as Mickey D’s will be including Coronavirus Testing Kits in each one of their Happy Meals.

The kit will come with colorful, easy-to-understand instructions and will include a bright red caricature of Mr. Corny, the Coronavirus bacteria icon.

And oddly enough the person who thought up this idea is none other than President Trump’s second favorite son, Eric “Goofy” Trump.

Young Trump said that he first thought of the idea when he was eating a Cheese Gordita Crunch Taco at a local D.C. Taco Bell.

Eric reportedly wrote his idea on the back of a flour tortilla. Later when he went into the Oval Office to show his dad his wonderful idea, his daddy ate the tortilla before Eric had a chance to let him read it.

Luckily, Eric was able to remember his idea. And as a result the Happy Meals with the Coronavirus Testing Kits will soon be available in each one of the more than 8 million McDonalds that are located in every corner of the world.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
CoronavirusEric TrumpMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more