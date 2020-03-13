McDonalds Announces That They Will Be Making Coronavirus Testing Kits Available

CHICAGO – The McDonald’s Corporation has just announced that they will be partnering with the United States government in a Coronavirus program.

The company widely known as Mickey D’s will be including Coronavirus Testing Kits in each one of their Happy Meals.

The kit will come with colorful, easy-to-understand instructions and will include a bright red caricature of Mr. Corny, the Coronavirus bacteria icon.

And oddly enough the person who thought up this idea is none other than President Trump’s second favorite son, Eric “Goofy” Trump.

Young Trump said that he first thought of the idea when he was eating a Cheese Gordita Crunch Taco at a local D.C. Taco Bell.

Eric reportedly wrote his idea on the back of a flour tortilla. Later when he went into the Oval Office to show his dad his wonderful idea, his daddy ate the tortilla before Eric had a chance to let him read it.

Luckily, Eric was able to remember his idea. And as a result the Happy Meals with the Coronavirus Testing Kits will soon be available in each one of the more than 8 million McDonalds that are located in every corner of the world.