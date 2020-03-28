3M To Produce Medical Masks That Are Edible

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minnesota – A representative with the 3M company has just informed the public that one of their subsidiary companies, known as 4M, will soon begin production on a new medical mask.

The mask, which will be marketed as The Universal Edible Medical Maskequette 404, will feature a new flow-thru ventilating system, and will come in designer colors.

The mask will also be the only surgical or medical mask in the entire world that can be eaten after it is used.

4M spokeswoman, Daxina Drizzmucker, said that the maskequette was tested in over 500 fast food restaurants throughout the frigid state of Minnesota.

She said that it had very good results, especially in the McDonalds restaurants, where the little kids, who got it in their Happy Meals, were overcome with joyous joy.

3M's Miss Drizzmucker said that once the little kiddoes learned to take their masks off before eating their McNuggets, they all positively loved it.