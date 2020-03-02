The Philadelphia Eagles Are Interested In Manchester United’s Harry Mcguire

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 2 March 2020

image for The Philadelphia Eagles Are Interested In Manchester United’s Harry Mcguire
The Manchester United Red Devils have developed quite a fan following in the United States.

PHILADELPHIA – A spokesperson for the NFL Philadelphia Eagles has said that the team has expressed an interest in signing Harry Mcguire, the current captain of the Manchester United Red Devils to a lucrative contract.

The Sports Mirror has learned that the Eagles need a field goal kicker, and, having seen Mcguire play, they think that he could be a perfect fit with the NFL team.

They say that he has proved to be a superstar with the Manchester United Red Devils. Mcguire reportedly replied that he would love to come to America and show the U.S. sports fans that he can play American football just as well as he can play English football.

The very popular British player told The Sports Mirror that he would love to come to the US and visit such US sites as Disneyland, The Empire State Building, Graumann’s Chinese Theater, The La Brea Tar Pits, Alcatraz Prison, the Alamo, and Kim Kardashian.

IN CLOSING – The 6-foot 4-inch Manchester United defender was informed by the Eagles organization that his Eagles jersey number will be number 5.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Football (American)Manchester UnitedPhiladelphia Eagles

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more