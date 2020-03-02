The Philadelphia Eagles Are Interested In Manchester United’s Harry Mcguire

PHILADELPHIA – A spokesperson for the NFL Philadelphia Eagles has said that the team has expressed an interest in signing Harry Mcguire, the current captain of the Manchester United Red Devils to a lucrative contract.

The Sports Mirror has learned that the Eagles need a field goal kicker, and, having seen Mcguire play, they think that he could be a perfect fit with the NFL team.

They say that he has proved to be a superstar with the Manchester United Red Devils. Mcguire reportedly replied that he would love to come to America and show the U.S. sports fans that he can play American football just as well as he can play English football.

The very popular British player told The Sports Mirror that he would love to come to the US and visit such US sites as Disneyland, The Empire State Building, Graumann’s Chinese Theater, The La Brea Tar Pits, Alcatraz Prison, the Alamo, and Kim Kardashian.

IN CLOSING – The 6-foot 4-inch Manchester United defender was informed by the Eagles organization that his Eagles jersey number will be number 5.