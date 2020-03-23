Cristiano Ronaldo Signs For Hull City

Written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 23 March 2020

There was great excitement in East Yorkshire this morning, when it was revealed that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, had signed for Championship strugglers, Hull City.

No cash was involved, as the Tigers don't have any.

Ronaldo, 34, had been scoring regularly for Juve in Serie A, but claims he had become disillusioned and depressed with the way the Coronavirus had taken hold in Italy, and jumped at the chance to relocate to somewhere the virus would not dare set foot.

City are currently in 21st position in the Championship, keeping themselves out of the bottom three by the skin of their teeth.

Manager, Grant McCann, who has somehow clung on to his job by the skin of his own teeth, said:

"It's a big signing for us. Hopefully, he'll be able to put a spark back into the lads . The team has been playing like a Sunday League team since Jared Bowen and Kamil Grosicki left. Just shite."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

