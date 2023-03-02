Ex-Navy Pilot Saw One UFO Attempt to F**k Another UFO

Recently, many ex-navy pilots have come forward in the U. S. to say they have seen UFO's near their planes doing weird things.

One ex- pilot recently anonymously described a 'Close Encounter'.

"This large Bluish Flower - shaped UFO was hanging around my plane - seemed to be curious.

“I tried to evade it but it easily matched all my acrobatic maneuvers.

“Then his long red UFO came along and Wham! Penetrated deep into the flowery UFO.

“After a few minutes they drifted apart.

“I never thought Before - But maybe they are Organic.

“Sure looked like Sex to me.

“I might have witnessed the first Alien sex on Earth.

“I managed to get a screen shot - and the Daily Slander newspaper in London is hot after me for the story and the photo."

Giles Brandreth is reported to also be interested in buying the photos for his renowned private collection of exotic and weird pornography.

(Reported by Basil Blathering - for his Church Ladies).