Sex Is Now More Popular In Green Bay Than The Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - (Sports Satire) - Sports Territory writer Hiawatha Pamplona, has just stated that a recent QuinniPinni Poll that was taken in Green Bay, has found that the sex act has now become more popular that the beloved Green Bay Packers.

QuinniPinni found that of the 108,269 residents of "PackerLand," who are adults, say that the act of vavavooming (screwing) is now more popular than the guys who play in gold and green uniforms.

It's quite obvious that the little bitty city of Green Bay, positively loves their football team even more than Aussie singer Keith Urban loves his gorgeous, long-legged blonde, Aussie movie star wife Nicole Kidman. ■