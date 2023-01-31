Science Finds Orgasms are Good for Back Pain

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

image for Science Finds Orgasms are Good for Back Pain
This guy!

After making 30 Men and women volunteers do a Scientific experiment - (some of the scientists participated as some of the women were attractive).

It has been scientifically proven that frequent Sex is necessary for a man's healthy back.

If you don't do this you could be crippled for Life.

Show this scientific study to the girlfriend or wife immediately.

You could develop back pain tonight.

(if the wife says she has a headache - you come back with - 'my Back is killing me - I am desperate.)

Three times a week is Good - but 5 times a week is Better according to the study - (done by all male scientists).

Exercising the belly and groin area muscles with a pumping action keeps the back healthy.

It's all Connected.

Surely your girlfriend doesn't want you disabled - and can Up the preventative Help for your back.

It is a medical problem - any girlfriend or wife can understand that.

(Copies of the study are at the National Orgasm Institute, Washington - DC). (Dr. Futuro).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

