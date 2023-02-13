The UFO Balloons Are Coming

The balloons are coming or they are close encounters of a UFO kind.

So what is the US shooting down? Surveillance balloons, weather balloons, or UFOs of a 3rd kind that Steven Spielberg predicted? The 4 shot down seemed to be coming from the North Pole, and they definitely weren’t of Santa Claus origin.

China isn’t saying. They did imply that the US is always flyings balloons over China. The US isn’t saying.

The blame game was quickly started by Republicans in Congress because President Biden let the first balloon float over the US and to open seas where it could be shot down without endangering anyone or anything below.

But ah—hah! Learning that it was Trump’s habit to allow Chinese balloons to float over the US during his time in the White House, the Republicans quickly went to ground.

But why would Trump let China float balloons over the US? Ah-hah, China gave Ivanka several patent rights worth millions, and Trump may want to build a Trump Beijing someday in China.

Meanwhile, the balloons seem to keep coming, and someone suggested they could be of high-tech origin. Look at what Elon Musk managed with SpaceX. Could the balloons be a new delivery system from Amazon?

Maybe God is really pissed and sending a warning to start behaving? Like, stop the slaughter in Ukraine?

Or they could be advertisements for the new outer space film starring Adam Driver in 65, as in 65 million years ago.

Satellites certainly should be able to track their origins.

Stay tuned.

