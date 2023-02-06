Scotland Has Just Prohibited Couples From Engaging In Greek Style Sex

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 February 2023

image for Scotland Has Just Prohibited Couples From Engaging In Greek Style Sex
Scotland favors the Missionary Position and says the Greek-Style is positively prohibited.

ATHENS, Greece - (Satire News) - The government of Greece, has just announced that effective in three months, the sexual coital act, known as "Greek Style" will be strictly verboten (prohibited).

A spokesperson for the Greek government, Ethos Stratos Jr., said that Greece has never appreciated the so called "Back Door Entry" due to the fact that lots of the world's lovers make fun of the Greek sexual position, and even noted that irreverent British comedian Ricky Gervais does a full 12 minutes in his nightly Las Vegas routine on the anal boinking act.

In Other News. The Republican National Committee makes it abundantly clear that a damn Laotian monkey has a better chance of winning The Kentucky Derby that he (Trump) has of winning the 2024 presidential election. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

