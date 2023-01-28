The New Disease: Long Obesity - Do You Have It?

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 28 January 2023

image for The New Disease: Long Obesity - Do You Have It?
If I pull really hard, it's not so bad.

Medicine has announced a new disease Long Obesity.

They expect to make a lot of money treating it.

There has always been Obesity, about 10% of the human raced inherit Obesity genes. Most get obese from years of overeating.

Human society has always had Diabetes also.

But now two thirds of us have Pre - diabetes and it has proved very lucrative for doctors and hospitals. (All hospitals are now for - Profit).

This is phenomenon know as 'Disease Creep'.

When there are not enough Diabetics to make a lot of money - treat "Pre - Diabetes". (Not recognized as a medical condition.)

Doctors treat Pre - Diabetes and Pre - High Blood Pressure and now there is a huge financial opportunity to treat Long Obesity.

Long Obesity happens when people overeat and don't exercise.

Medicine will treat this with Drugs - not Diet and Exercise (which are Unscientific) - (And unprofitable).

No doctor employs a Nutritionist - no profit in it.

Drugs are the way to go.

So - Who knows what the new pre - Disease is after this one?

Maybe Pre - Alzheimer’s. (Do you forget things at times?)


The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
HealthObesity

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more