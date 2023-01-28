The New Disease: Long Obesity - Do You Have It?

Medicine has announced a new disease Long Obesity.

They expect to make a lot of money treating it.

There has always been Obesity, about 10% of the human raced inherit Obesity genes. Most get obese from years of overeating.

Human society has always had Diabetes also.

But now two thirds of us have Pre - diabetes and it has proved very lucrative for doctors and hospitals. (All hospitals are now for - Profit).

This is phenomenon know as 'Disease Creep'.

When there are not enough Diabetics to make a lot of money - treat "Pre - Diabetes". (Not recognized as a medical condition.)

Doctors treat Pre - Diabetes and Pre - High Blood Pressure and now there is a huge financial opportunity to treat Long Obesity.

Long Obesity happens when people overeat and don't exercise.

Medicine will treat this with Drugs - not Diet and Exercise (which are Unscientific) - (And unprofitable).

No doctor employs a Nutritionist - no profit in it.

Drugs are the way to go.

So - Who knows what the new pre - Disease is after this one?

Maybe Pre - Alzheimer’s. (Do you forget things at times?)



