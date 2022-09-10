CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The World Health Federation (WHF) has issued a warning to the citizens of the United States regarding drinking water bottles that were manufactured in a plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

An article which appeared in The Detroit Daily Divulger Newspaper written by Sally Fiddlefax, states that inspectors with the WHF have found traces of the insecticide Brofofeenozeen in the plastic used to make the bottles.

According to insecticide experts the insect spray is used to neuter vicious insects such as spiders, wasps, walking sticks, tinnagoochis, and Cambodian beetles.

The WHF says that If the strong chemical comes in contact with the human skin it could cause the person's ears to turn lavender in color.

And if not treated within 12 hours, the individual's ears could possibly fall off.

SIDENOTE: The insecticide company that produces Brofofeenozeen has stated that anyone who purchased the insecticide can request a full refund