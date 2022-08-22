A British Scientist Discovers An Ingredient That When Put Into a Crumpet Will Do Away With Female Cellulite

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 22 August 2022

image for A British Scientist Discovers An Ingredient That When Put Into a Crumpet Will Do Away With Female Cellulite
Cellulite Be Gone can be purchased in London department stores such as Harvey Nichols, NoAm, and Monsoon.

LIVERPOOL, England - (UK Satire) - According To Tickety Boo News, a noted UK scientist has just discovered an ingredient that when put into a crumpet will remove unsightly women's cellulite in just 4 or 5 applications.

Dr. D. Teodore Bissenbister, 49, said that he had been working on this amazing ingredient, which is called Yunfeelistis 207 ever since he turned 43.

TBN reporter Brompton Boxgrove said that the good doctor tried out Yunfeelistis 207 on three women, his maternal grandmother, his wife, and his girlfriend.

He noted that his granny's cellulite was eradicated by 91%. His wife's cellulite was reduced by 94%, and his girlfriend's cellulite totally disappeared.

Boxgrove said that Dr. Bissenbister stated that anyone wishing to buy a bottle of Cellulite Be Gone can simply log on to www.cellulitebegonealltohell.wow

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CellulitecrumpetsHealth

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more