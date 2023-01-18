Woman who always bring cake into the office now defined as the office sociopath

Janet, who lost her favourite red mug a while ago is now seen as the office sociopath because she often brings in a homemade cake for the team.

The 51-year-old receptionist brings in her favourite walnut and coffee cake on the last Friday of the month to cheer everyone up, but now says she will stop, as a recent study has shown that cake is as dangerous to the health of office workers as passive smoking used to be.

A teary-eyed Janet said 'There I was thinking I was bringing some joy to the office, and I was just putting people's lives at risk'.

Accounts Assistant Sue said 'It is sad that Janet feels this way. We will still be eating her cake, whatever a health and safety report says. It is Political Correctness gone bad, and no mistake.'