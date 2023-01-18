Woman who always bring cake into the office now defined as the office sociopath

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 18 January 2023

image for Woman who always bring cake into the office now defined as the office sociopath
What, no more of Janet's cake? Well, that will be going in Volume II

Janet, who lost her favourite red mug a while ago is now seen as the office sociopath because she often brings in a homemade cake for the team.

The 51-year-old receptionist brings in her favourite walnut and coffee cake on the last Friday of the month to cheer everyone up, but now says she will stop, as a recent study has shown that cake is as dangerous to the health of office workers as passive smoking used to be.

A teary-eyed Janet said 'There I was thinking I was bringing some joy to the office, and I was just putting people's lives at risk'.

Accounts Assistant Sue said 'It is sad that Janet feels this way. We will still be eating her cake, whatever a health and safety report says. It is Political Correctness gone bad, and no mistake.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
cakeObesityOffice related

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more