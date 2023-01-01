'BlueTits' British Cold Water Swimming Club - Very Popular during Covid

The BCC reports on a Cold-Water swimming Club - 'BlueTits' - with chapters around Britain. It became very popular during Covid.

They have 100,000 members from Canada to Estonia.

A spokesman explained the purpose of the Cold-Water bathing to keep you healthy. 'It is great for lowering Blood Pressure', the spokesman said.

Basically, you start Cold Water(0cean) bathing and swimming in the Summer and just keep extending it into the Fall and Winter.

You start out with five minutes in Cold Ocean water to begin with.

In Britain - there is sure to be a 'BlueTits' Club not far away.

It is an inexpensive Sport as all you need is a Bathing Costume.

'Blue Balls' is the Men's club affiliated with 'Blue Tits'.